Charter, Viacom Agree to Short-Term Extension at Deadline

Viacom and Charter said they have reached a temporary extension of their carriage deal.



The extension means that Viacom's cable networks--including Nickelodeon, MTV and BET--will remain available to subscribers of the nation's second-largest cable operator.



The long-term deal was set to expire Sunday (Oct. 15). The companies said they will continue to work on a mutually beneficial agreement.



In addition to the carriage fees Viacom will get for its channels, the two companies have been at loggerheads over Viacom's desire to put its channels in a low-cost skinny bundle composed of entertainment channels that do not have sports rights.



Anlysts estimate that carriage by Charter is worth $1.4 billion annually to Viacom in subscriber fees and advertising revenue.