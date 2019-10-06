Charter Reaches Long-Term Deal to Carry Tegna Stations
Charter Communications said it reached a long-term retransmission consent deal with Tegna that will keep its network affiliate available to the cable company’s subscribers.
A week ago, subscribers to Charter's Spectrum service were warned that the previous carriage deal was expiring and that a blackout was possible.
The two sides agreed to an extension as negotiations continued.
“We reached an agreement with Tegna to provide local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and other multi-cast channels to our customers. We are pleased to have reached a fair agreement for everyone and appreciate your support and patience,” Charter said in a tweet Saturday.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“We have reached an agreement with @GetSpectrum that will ensure our station stays on their lineup. Thank you for reading this message and for being part of our community,” Tegna tweeted.
