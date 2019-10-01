Tegna Grants Charter Temporary Extension as Retrans Talks Continue
Tegna, which hours ago warned Charter Spectrum customers that they could lose access to programming from their 45 television stations across the country at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time Monday, said it has granted the cable operator a temporary extension as talks continue.
Tegna said earlier Monday that 45 stations in 37 markets including Seattle, St. Louis, Dallas, Cleveland and Atlanta were in danger of going dark if a retrans deal wasn’t reached. At the time, Tegna said that Charter had “refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us.”
That attitude changed later in the day. While no specific timeframe for the extension was given, Charter customers apparently won’t have to sweat out a late-night blackout for now.
On its station websites, Tegna said it and Charter “have agreed to a temporary extension to keep our stations on the air as talks continue on a new carriage agreement. If a deal is not reached soon, Spectrum subscribers could lose access to [its programming].”
Charter had earlier said it was “actively negotiating” with Tegna to hammer out a deal. The cable operator had no additional comment.
