Charlie's Angels Land at NBC

NBC is producing TV movie Behind the Camera: The Unauthorized Story of Charlie’s Angels

, a behind-the-scenes look at the vintage TV show that has been turned into feature films.

"Charlie's Angels

was the original jiggle TV show, and Farrah Fawcett was the original blonde bombshell of television," writer-director Matt Dorff said about his movie. "The show was extremely influential in empowering female characters in action-oriented hour dramas and beyond."

NBC's movie will star Dan Castellaneta -- the voice of Homer Simpson on Fox’s The Simpsons

-- as Aaron Spelling; Dan Lauria as Fred Silverman; Wallace Langham as Jay Bernstein; Tricia Helfer as Farrah Fawcett-Majors; Christina Chambers as Jaclyn Smith; and Lauren Stamile as Kate Jackson.

Charlie’s Angels premiered on ABC Sept. 22, 1976, and ran for five years.

NBC’s last made-for-TV movie in this genre was Behind the Camera: The Unauthorized Story of Three's Company

, which aired last May and was one of the top five TV movies of last season among adults 18-49 with a 4.5 rating/11 share in the demo and 9.9 viewers overall.

When NBC will air the Charlie's Angels

special has not yet been decided.