Champion, Google, Gatorade Back ESPN’s Title IX Fifty/50 Programming

Disney Advertising Sales said Champion, Google and Gatorade have signed up a sponsors for ESPN’s Fifty/50 initiative marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which created more opportunities for women in sports.

The three sponsors will be visible starting during 37 Words, a four-part documentary about Title IX that will premiere later this month.

“The Fifty/50 initiative marks a significant milestone for women's sports, and we are proud to take this moment to celebrate the advancements of women across the industry,” said Deidra Maddock, VP, Disney Advertising Sports Brand Solutions. “We are ecstatic to have such a dynamic slate of sponsors on board to join us in our efforts of continuously pushing the narrative forward.”

Also: TBS To Air Title IX Documentary

Accompanying the documentary will be a Digital Live Show, titled Fifty/50 After Show, co-sponsored by all three brands. Champion will have custom integrations in a Get Up episode and select SportsCenter episodes throughout June.

“Champion stands for inclusion in sports and we’re proud to partner with ESPN's Fifty/50 initiative to honor the civil rights journey of women and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX," said Maria Teza, senior VP, Champion North America. “We see women as a cause for celebration, not a cause. That’s why we’ve been supporting and championing women to feel unapologetically confident in their style and in their game since launching the world's first sports bra in 1977, while empowering all women in sports to play by their own rules.”

Google, Champion and Gatorade will have integrations in the 2022 ESPYs and will be tagged within all Fifty/50 and 37 Words consumer marketing efforts.

“At Gatorade, we believe unequivocally that young girls should have the right to equal opportunity in sports and we’re proud to partner with ESPN to celebrate the profound impact that the historic passage of Title IX has had on female athletes,” said Brandi Ray, Gatorade head of consumer engagement. “We also recognize there’s a long way to go, and we’re dedicated to ensuring Gatorade continues to drive meaningful change and help close the gender gap in sports.”

Google has funded the production of five W. Studios short films directed and executive produced by women. Each film will premiere on ESPN’s linear network and be available on ESPN’s YouTube Channel.

”We‘re incredibly proud to once again partner with ESPN to help produce more long-form content that features the stories of incredible female athletes,” said Kate Johnson, director of sports partnerships at Google. “ESPN's Fifty/50 initiative is just one of multiple ways we’re partnering with the WNBA and ESPN to increase visibility of women’s sports and we hope others will join us in investing in women’s sports beyond just this monumental moment.” ■