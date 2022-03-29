TBS to Air Title IX Documentary in April

TBS will examine the cultural impact of the 50-year old Title IX federal law in a new documentary airing April 2.

Turner Sports, in association with Candace Parker's Baby Hair Productions & Scout Productions, will premiere "Title IX: 37 Words That Changed America" on Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. ET on TBS Network. Special episode of The Arena to follow at 2 p.m.

The documentary, Title IX: 37 Words That Changed America, will chronicle and celebrate the societal and cultural impact of the legislation that paved the way for women’s college athletics – and in particular women’s college basketball – to grow and prosper, said network officials.

The one-hour show, produced by Turner Sports in conjunction with Scout Productions and Baby Hair Productions, will showcase the impact of Title IX through the perspective of WNBA icon Candace Parker, and will also feature interviews with such sports celebrities as Billie Jean King, Peyton Manning and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The sports documentary also explores the evolution of our country in the years since Title IX was enacted and the impact of ensuring equal opportunity in sports for everyone, said Turner Sports.

“In the 50 years since its enactment, Title IX created opportunities for me and for millions of others, with the impact felt way beyond the court or the playing field,” said Parker, who also serves as executive producer of the project. “I am proud to be able to share that story through this film, and to continue the discussion about how we collectively can further break barriers for future generations.”

Following the documentary, TBS will air a special edition of sports documentary franchise The Arena that will further explore the impact of Title IX on sports and society, featuring commentary from Parker, Dr, Kiki Barnes, Tyrann Mathiew and Master P, said the network.

