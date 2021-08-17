CES Will Require Attendees Provide Proof of Vaccination

The Consumer Technology Association announced that CES 2022 attendees will be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

"Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

Many companies are deciding what policies they should put in place as people return to workplaces after working remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some are also deciding whether or not to allow their staffers to attend industry meetings and conferences in person.

CES is scheduled for Jan 5-8, 2022.

For those unable to travel to Las Vegas, CTA will again create a digital event that will run at the same time as the in-person program.

CTA is also looking at possible alternative requirements for admission, including proof of a positive antibody test. The association will share more details on alternative requirements later.

CES is one of the largest trade shows. Live speakers scheduled to address CES 2022 include General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.