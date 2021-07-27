T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to Keynote Live, In-Person CES

Despite a renewed spike in new COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the Consumer Technology Association is moving forward with the return of a live CES event in Las Vegas in January, with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert delivering the keynote address.

This is CTA's first keynote announcement for the event, which will unfurl in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, with media days taking place Jan. 3-4.

The bold return of the world's biggest trade show to live status is being announced as new COVID cases surge to nearly 60,000 nationally and the number of fully vaccinated individuals continues to hover at only around 50%. Nevada just reported 2,400 new COVID-19 cases and 20 COVID-related deaths over the weekend.

CES' announcement also comes as producers of other major trade events anxiously press on with a return to live collaboration, saying damned the delta in the process.

The National Association of Broadcasters, for example, is planning to convene NAB in Las Vegas Oct. 9-13, while the IBC is aiming to return its eponymous yearly event in Amsterdam during the dimly lit Dec. 3-6 period.

Meanwhile, the recently merged SCTE*ISBE and CableLabs are planning to go live in Atlanta with Cable-Tec Expo Oct. 11-14.

"As we return to in-person events, we look forward to convening innovators and business leaders from around the world who will showcase how technology impacts and improves every facet of our daily lives,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA, in a statement. “The pace of innovation has accelerated over the last 18 months, and the rapid roll-out of 5G will only increase the momentum. There’s so much excitement in this space and for the first time, we welcome Mike Sievert to our keynote stage to share more about T-Mobile’s vision for fueling 5G innovation.”