CES: Dazn, Telly Adopt TheTake’s Interactive, Shopping Capabilities

Video technology company TheTake said its interactive and shopping capabilities are being adopted by Dazn and Telly.

The deals are being announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to partner with innovative distribution platforms like Dazn and Telly to expand upon TheTake’s existing 27 million plus smart TV footprint,” said Tyler Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of TheTake. “Whether it’s die-hard sports fans looking to instantly buy their favorite athlete’s gear right on DAZN or Telly households transacting via the device’s game-changing second screen, TheTake meets viewers in the moment to let them engage with the content they love.”

Dazn is the first streaming platform to integrate TheTake’s interactive experiences directly into its user interface.

The combination will enable fans to purchase sporting goods and tickets in real time while watching games by clicking the remote control.

TheTake’s artificial intelligence-based technology and metadata also creates new contextual opportunities for advertisers.

“Dazn is creating a completely new sports entertainment experience for fans. Partnering with TheTake will add exciting and interactive functionality for our customers enjoy alongside our premium live sports content. We look forward to building on this partnership and creating something truly unique and innovative,” said Sandeep Tiku, chief technology officer at Dazn.

Telly has been offering consumers free dual-screen smart TV in return for data that will enhance its ability to sell advertising.

TheTake called Telly the first connected TV brand to incorporate its feature set.

Telly households will be able to interact with streaming and linear programing because it is free of agreements that block TV makers from using automatic content recognition across certain forms of content.

Interactive features will appear on Telly’s built in second screen, including targeted advertising.

“We are excited to partner with TheTake as we continue to help innovate the future of t-commerce, turning the biggest screen in the home into the most powerful retail channel since the internet,” said Ilya Pozin, CEO and founder of Telly.

“By providing advertisers with a dedicated and persistent second screen to enable consumers to instantly purchase what they see on the television without disrupting the content they are viewing, we are delivering an entirely new shopping experience unlike anything that has ever before been available in the living room,” Pozin said.