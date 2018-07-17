DAZN Launches Sports Steaming Service in U.S. with Boxing, MMA

Perform Group’s DAZN subscription streaming sports service is expanding into the U.S., offering a line up of boxing and mixed-martial-arts matches for $9.99 a month.

The service goes live in the U.S. on Sept. 10.

“DAZN is Perform Group’s most ambitious undertaking to date and we have big plans as a global streaming leader,” said John Skipper, Perform Group executive chairman and former president of ESPN. “In the last two years we’ve expanded into seven countries across three continents attracting millions of subscribers and creating long-term global partnerships with the best in the industry to bring our fans what they want at an affordable price.”

Skipper was at the helm of ESPN as it prepared its streaming subscription service ESPN+

DAZN has deals with Matchroom Boxing and Viacom’s Bellator.

“We launched DAZN to disrupt the status quo and change the way the world sees sports,” said James Rushton, DAZN CEO. “When you get DAZN, you’ll get all the fights; we won’t stash our best matchups for PPV, linear TV or a higher-tier package. And you’re going to get the entire card live, no matter the time zone and without constraints for one affordable price.”

Dazn will be offering a one-month free trial for new subscribers. Fight fans who take advantage of the offer will be able to see:

Sept. 22 – Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin

Sept. 29 – Bellator: Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald

Oct. 6 – Card featuring Jessie Vargas, Demetrius Andrade

Oct. 12 – Bellator: Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader