Former ESPN Boss Skipper Takes Post at Perform Group

Former ESPN president John Skipper, who left his post at the sports network when a blackmail scheme revealed his cocaine use, was named executive chair of Perform Group.

Perform Group is a British-based company that creates websites for sports organizations including the NBA.

Skipper, who resigned from ESPN last December, will be based in New York and oversee the company’s operations and strategy. He’ll report to the company’s board.

Perform Group founder Simon Denyer will continue as CEO, based in London.

The company said adding Skipper reflects its global expansion plans.

"Perform is rapidly expanding its role in sports media with significant investments in the best content and our own platform, Denyer said. "We are now preparing to push forward with the expansion of DAZN, our live and on-demand streaming service, in more major markets around the world. DAZN is revolutionizing how fans watch their favorite sports. John is one of the most significant leaders in the history of our industry, and I am delighted that he has agreed to join me and the team to help take Perform to the next level of our ambitions."

Perform Group has about 3,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

"Simon and his team have built an enormously impressive company, providing an excellent base to establish a global leadership position in the over-the-top sports subscription business, the clear future of sports delivery," Skipper said. "Perform Group's platform and expertise, coupled with its success in launching subscription services in Germany, Japan and Canada provides a model we intend to replicate around the world."