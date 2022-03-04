‘Central Park’ Season Two on Apple TV Plus

Season two of Central Park, the animated musical comedy, streams on Apple TV Plus March 4. There are eight episodes. Four are available on premiere day, with a new episode debuting Fridays thereafter.

Central Park is created by, written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu are showrunners and executive produce, as do Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan.

Gad is in the voice cast with Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Stanley Tucci and Daveed Diggs.

Season two sees the Tillerman family living in and caring for the world’s most famous park in the heart of New York. Daughter Molly, voiced by Raver-Lampman, experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence. Son Cole (Burgess) has a truly embarrassing moment at school. Parents Paige, a journalist voiced by Hahn, chases down the mayor’s corruption story, and Owen, the park manager voiced by Odom Jr., juggles the park, his staff and his family.

Loren Bouchard’s other credits include Bob’s Burgers and The Great North.

Gad, who narrates the show, voiced Olaf in the Frozen movies.

Central Park is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation. ■