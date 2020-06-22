Fox Doubles Down on Animated Comedy ‘The Great North’

Fox has ordered season two of animated comedy The Great North. The show, from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, premieres in the mid-season of 2020-2021. Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis are also creators, writers and executive producers.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” said Michael Thorn, president, Entertainment, for Fox Entertainment. “Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”

The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family. Nick Offerman voices single dad Beef and Jenny Slate voices daughter Judy.

Will Forte, Dulce Sloan, Paul Rust and Megan Mullaly are also in the voice cast.

Alanis Morissette voices herself, an imaginary friend of Judy.

Molyneux, Molyneux-Logelin and Lewis are showrunners.