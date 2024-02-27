CBS’s Longest-Running Series Gets Four More Years

CBS has renewed The Young and the Restless, bringing the daytime drama through its 55th season in 2027-2028. The show, about the feuding Newman, Winters and Abbott families in Genoa City, premiered in March 1973.

“The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

The show is averaging 3.5 million viewers this season, CBS said.

Melody Thomas Scott has been in the cast for 45 years and Eric Braeden for 44. She plays Nikki Newman and he plays Victor Newman. Their characters’ wedding happened in 1984.

Peter Bergman has been on The Young and the Restless for 35 years while Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case and Michelle Stafford have 30 years on the show.

The Young and the Restless is at 12:30 p.m. ET weekdays.

Bell Dramatic Serial Company produces the show in association with Sony Pictures Television. Josh Griffith is the executive producer and head writer.