CBS to Rebroadcast Oprah’s Interview with Meghan and Harry March 12

CBS special Oprah with Meghan and Harry, which aired March 7, will be rebroadcast Friday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Fully 21.3 million viewers have watched the two-hour special, which sees the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak about the struggles within the royal family. The total viewer number is based on Nielsen live plus three day ratings, CBS said.

More than 61 million viewers worldwide have watched.

The special is available to stream on demand on the CBS app and at CBS.com.

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Harry and Meghan took place in late February. Markle mentioned contemplating suicide and concerns among royals as to “how dark” her child’s skin would be. Harry revealed a strained relationship with his father and brother.

The couple departed the House of Windsor last year, freeing themselves of royal duties, and reside in California with their son Archie.