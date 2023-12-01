CBS To Air 'Funny You Should Ask' Special from Byron Allen in Primetime

'Byron Allen Presents Funny You Should Ask'

CBS said it will broadcast a Byron Allen Presents Funny You Should Ask two-hour special on Dec. 9.

The special features four freshly produced episodes of Funny You Should Ask, Allen Media Group’s syndicated comedy game show.

In addition to Allen, comedians Adam Carolla, Whitney Cummings, Vivica A. Fox, Billy Gardell, Jamie Kennedy, Natasha Leggero, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Ross and Sheryl Underwood.

Jon Kelley hosts.

This fall, CBS aired Allen’s Comics Unleashed as part of its late-night block. CBS The network also aired the Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards in November.

“Funny You Should Ask is the perfect comedy game show for the entire family,” said Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "The world needs laughs now more than ever."

Funny You Should Ask is produced and distributed globally by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group.