CBS Sells Fall Slate Programs to Pay TV Platform in Turkey

CBS Studios International said it signed a new exclusive multiplatform, multiseries content licensing agreement.

As part of the deal, Digiturk’s channels will be airing series that will launch on CBS this fall including FBI, Happy Together and Neighborhood. It will also get The CW’s reboot of Charmed, Showtime’s limited series Escape at Dannemora, and A Million Little Things, produced by CBS for ABC.

“This is a significant agreement in an important market with a major multiplatform provider,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Studios International. “The depth and breadth of our new slate of programming gives broadcasters like Digiturk the opportunity to grow subscriptions and audiences across all its platforms.”

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of Digiturk, said: “As the leading pay TV platform and the pioneer of the sector in Turkey, we’re very pleased to sign this significant licensing agreement with world-renowned CBS Studios. This deal is a continuation of the wide-ranging investments we’re making worldwide to enrich our portfolio of content to offer the very best quality and most compelling entertainment to our valued subscribers.”

Digiturk, founded in 1999, and is a large pay TV operator in Turkey and provides digital pay TV in the market. Since 2016 the company has been a part of the beIN Media Group, which operates in 43 countries on five continents.