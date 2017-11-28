CBS Orders Full Seasons of Comedies ‘Man’ and ‘Donuts’

CBS has ordered full seasons if its sophomore comedies Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts.



The season 2 premiere of Man With a Plan, starring Matt LeBlanc, average 6.5 million viewers



So far, Superior Donuts has averaged 5.77 million viewers since its second season began on Oct. 30. The show stars Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler.



Both series are produced by CBS Television Studios.



Separately, it was reported that CBS’s freshman drama Wisdom of the Crowdwould not produce new episodes beyond its original order of 13 hours.