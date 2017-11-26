Jeff Glor Starts Anchoring ‘CBS Evening News’ Dec. 4

Jeff Glor begins his run as CBS Evening News anchor Dec. 4. Scott Pelley took over the job in 2011 and announced he was departing in May. He’s full time at 60 Minutes now, with Anthony Mason working as interim anchor on the evening news.



"I can't wait to highlight the exceptional, ongoing work of my colleagues every single night," Glor said. "We are focused on delivering a newscast powered by reporting and writing that will get to the heart of the issues that impact our viewers wherever they are."



Glor, 42, has spent 10 years at CBS News. When CBS News President David Rhodes announced Glor as the CBS Evening News anchor, he said Glor "represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the CBS Evening News into a digital future.



"Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance--from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time," Rhodes added.



Glor joined CBS News in 2007 as a correspondent based in New York. He was a lead anchor on CBSN, CBS' streaming news service, during its launch period. Glor will maintain a prominent presence on CBSN, according to CBS News.



Steve Capus will continue to executive produce the evening newscast.