CBS Ending Series Amid Accusations Against Piven

CBS will not be making any more episodes of Wisdom of the Crowd, the drama starring Jeremy Piven, who has been accused of sexual harassment.



Sources familiar with the situation said that CBS will not order any more episodes of the series beyond the original 13. The episodes that have not yet aired are still scheduled to be broadcast.



CBS had no comment and it could not be confirmed that the decision to end the show was related to the allegations against Piven. Earlier CBS had said it was looking into the complaints.



The move is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment issues in Hollywood. Among TV performers, Kevin Spacey has lost his role in Netflix’s House of Cards and Louis C.K.’s shows on FX have been dropped by the network. Newsman Charlie Rose was fired by CBS after allegations of improper behavior.



Executives have also lost their jobs, including studio executives Harvey Weinstein and Roy Price. In Washington, improper conduct with women has put pressure on Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich) and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.



On Twitter, Piven sent a message to the show’s fans.

Wanted to thanks all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomoftheCrowd

sorry we don’t get to continue with this great family we have created . Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts ! pic.twitter.com/V4ec83MkyX

— Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 27, 2017

Piven was accused of groping a woman when he was working on the HBO show Entourage. Other women made similar claims.



Piven has denied the accusations.