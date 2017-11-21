CBS Cuts Ties to Charlie Rose

Charlie Rose is no longer employed at CBS News, following sexual harassment charges that came to light Nov. 20 stemming from his PBS program. Eight women told the Washington Post that Rose sexually harassed them while they worked on Charlie Rose.

Rose was an anchor on CBS This Morning and a contributing correspondent on 60 Minutes.

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace—a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work,” said David Rhodes, CBS News president. “We need to be such a place.

“I’ve often heard that things used to be different. And no one may be able to correct the past,” Rhodes added. “But what may once have been accepted should not ever have been acceptable.”

CBS This Morning led off its Tuesday broadcast with a report on Rose. “Charlie does not get a pass here. He doesn’t get a pass from anyone in this room. We are all deeply affected. We are all rocked by this,” said anchor Gayle King.



The morning show has grown considerably since its 2012 launch, giving CBS News a worthwhile entrant in the morning news race.

Rhodes noted how CBS News has reported on misconduct at other media outlets. “Our credibility in that reporting requires credibility managing basic standards of behavior,” he said. “That is why we have taken these actions.

Rhodes said he was “deeply disappointed and angry that people were victimized.”



