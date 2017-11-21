‘CBS This Morning’ Leads With Rose Sex Scandal Story

The Charlie Rose sexual harassment scandal was the lead story on CBS This Morning, the show he was suspended from after The Washington Post reported allegations that he behaved improperly with women who worked on his PBS talk show.



On Tuesday morning’s show, Rose’s co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell both said that what Rose is accused of doing is wrong and stood by the women who have come forward to tell their stories.



“Charlie does not get a pass here. He doesn’t get a pass from anyone in this room. We are all deeply affected. We are all rocked by this,” said King.



CBS This Morning covered the allegations in unsparing detail, including details about how Rose gropes women’s breast and reach down their pants.



“I’ve enjoyed a friendship and a partnership with Charlie for the past five years. I’ve held him in such high regard. And I’m really struggling because how do you, what do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible,” King said.



King and O’Donnell said they have not yet spoken with Rose, but intended to today.



“I really am still reeling. I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night. Both my son and my daughter called me. Oprah called me and said ‘Are you OK?’ I am not OK,” King said.



O’Donnell said there was no excuse for the behavior of which Rose is accused.



Related: CBS Suspends Rose Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations



“It is systematic and pervasive. And I’ve been doing a lot of listening and I’m going to continue to do that,” O’Donnell said. “This I know is true. Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility. I’m really proud to work at CBS News. There are so many incredible people here, especially on this show, all of you here. This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong, period.”



One of the Washington Post reporters who covered the Rose allegations, Amy Brittain, was on the show and said a dozen more women have come forward to tell their stories since the article was published.