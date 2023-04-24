CBS News to Premiere Weekday Political Show ‘America Decides’ on Streaming Network

The CBS News Streaming Network debuts weekday political news program America Decides Monday, May 1. The half-hour show, a reimagining of Red & Blue, airs at 5 p.m. ET.

The show is produced in Washington. Featured anchors are Robert Costa, Caitlin Huey-Burns, Major Garrett, Ed O’Keefe, Nikole Killion, Scott MacFarlane, Weijia Jiang and Nancy Cordes.

CBS News described the show as bringing “reporters together with newsmakers from across the political spectrum. The program goes beyond the top political headlines of the day, offering new political reporting, context and fact-based analysis.”

“The show offers a dynamic, engaging new look and features the top journalists from CBS News’s D.C. bureau, as well as some of the best political reporters from CBS-owned and operated stations,” said Robert Gifford, VP and managing editor, who launched the Streaming Network’s first politics program six years ago. “With this evolution from Red & Blue to America Decides, we aim to offer facts without opinion, bringing a fresh perspective that will leave viewers more informed and allow newsmakers to speak in a venue that goes beyond soundbites.”

America Decides streams live at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday on the CBS News Streaming Network and reairs at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“The stream team, led by [senior VP of CBS News Streaming] Anthony Galloway working with Rob Gifford and [executive producer, CBS News Streaming, Washington] Allison Sandza, has put together a program showcasing the strengths of our unrivaled political reporting team at CBS News,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a memo to staff. “Every day America Decides will go deeper than the headlines with our team offering new reporting, newsmaker interviews, and accurate analysis of what’s happening in D.C. and how that impacts every Main Street across the country. America Decides will be where newsmakers go talk first and where multiplatform viewers turn for the best political news anywhere.”

Allison Sandza is the program’s executive producer. “We’re launching America Decides at a pivotal time in American politics,“ she said. “America Decides will speak to leaders across Washington and listen to voters across the country about what matters to them most. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto will also share the latest polling about where Americans stand on the issues and the candidates. Our team in Washington is energized to continue offering a timely digest of the most important political stories of the day.”