CBS News and Stations Plots Midterms Coverage

CBS News and Stations has outlined its coverage of the midterm elections, starting at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, on CBS, CBS News Streaming Network and the group’s 13 stations, and extending into November 9. It represents the first time the group will cover the midterms since CBS united its national, local and digital news organizations last year.

Anne-Marie Green anchors on CBS News Streaming that day starting at 7 a.m. ET. The America Decides: Campaign ‘22 Election Night special (opens in new tab) starts at 5 p.m. on streaming and kicks off at 8 p.m. on broadcast, going until 11 p.m. Coverage resumes at 12:37 a.m. and goes until 2 a.m.

Norah O’Donnell, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor, anchors from Times Square. Gayle King, CBS Mornings co-host; John Dickerson, CBS News chief political analyst and senior national correspondent; and Margaret Brennan, moderator of Face the Nation and chief foreign affairs correspondent, are lined up to cover as well.

CBS News has followed four distinct groups of what it calls “election influencers” leading up to Election Day, known as Pressured Parents, Restoring Roe, Trump True-Believers and Young and Restless. The CBS News Democracy Desk will examine ongoing threats to American democracy. CBS Mornings brings back its “Three Meals” series, with correspondents sitting with battleground state citizens for breakfast, lunch and dinner to capture their perspectives. CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil will be in Florida, CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson reports from Georgia, Ed O’Keefe will be in Arizona, national correspondent Jericka Duncan will be in Pennsylvania and national correspondent Adriana Diaz reports from Wisconsin.

Also contributing to midterm coverage are elections and surveys executive director Anthony Salvanto, chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues, senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe, congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and national correspondent and CBS News Streaming anchor Vladimir Duthiers.

The CBS Reports documentary A New Conservative Alliance will premiere Thursday, November 3 on CBS News Streaming. The half-hour special examines how a segment of conservatives has found inspiration in an unlikely place.

CBS News Radio will contribute to the midterm coverage as well. ■