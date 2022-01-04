CBS News Names Scott MacFarlane as Congressional Correspondent

Scott MacFarlane has joined CBS News’s Washington bureau as congressional correspondent, reporting for all platforms.



MacFarlane has covered Washington, D.C. ,and the federal government for almost two decades.



Most recently he has been an investigative reporter for NBC’s WRC Washington. Before that he covered Washington for Cox Media Group’s 11 TV stations and has a lengthy resume as a TV and radio station reporter beginning in 1994.



MacFarlane also knows Washington from the inside, having been a communications director for legislators of both parties and for a House subcommittee.



“Scott has a proven track record of impactful reporting,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, in a statement. “We’re thrilled he’s joining the CBS News Washington bureau and its top-tier correspondents, guiding viewers on every platform on how Washington developments affect their lives.” ■