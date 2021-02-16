CBS News Series ‘Unifying America’ Expands to Owned Stations

The CBS News series “Unifying America,” which features stories about people who are trying to cross the racial, cultural and social divides in America, is being expanded to CBS Television Stations. The partnership between CBS News and the network’s owned stations “will deliver impactful reporting that showcases how people from multigenerational and multicultural perspectives are having tough conversations and uniting to overcome racism, bullying and unconscious biases,” said CBS News.

The owned stations, which include WCBS New York, WBBM Chicago and KCBS Los Angeles, will begin featuring “Unifying America” stories Feb. 17. The local outlets “will produce and air local reporting that shows the resilience and willingness of communities coming together during these divisive times,” said CBS News.

“Unifying America” launched last month. The franchise appears on CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS This Morning, CBSN, CBS News Radio and other CBS News brands.

“We are drawing on the strength of the entire CBS family to share stories about people trying to build bridges around issues that affect every American household,” said Kimberly Godwin, CBS News’ executive VP of news. “Our stations partner with us every day on newsgathering, and this initiative is exciting because it touches on our shared humanity. We will look at what’s working and what’s not and explore how people are listening to and learning from each other. These stories are about progress, and we want to showcase humanity and heart.”

Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations, and David Friend, senior VP of news for the station group, were placed on administrative leave last month amidst an investigation into leadership issues raised in the Los Angeles Times.

On Feb. 17, CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason looks at country music after TJ Osborne came out as gay and Morgan Wallen used a racial profanity.

CBS Evening News will profile “Hands Across the Hills,” a group formed after the 2016 election by people living in a conservative Kentucky town and a liberal Massachusetts town.

CBS Newspath correspondent Natalie Brand spoke with some Braver Angels, a 15,000-member member group working to bridge the political divide.

WCBS looks at a community policing group in Newark, New Jersey. KCBS reports on the Just Say Hello campaign and WBBM Chicago highlights a high school debate tournament raising money for debate clubs in Black and Brown neighborhoods.

KYW Philadelphia touches on the topic in the podcast “Time For Dinner.” KTVT Dallas reports on the Dallas Dinner Table, which promotes conversations about race among people of all races over the dinner table. KPIX San Francisco looks at how the Bay Area faith community is unifying people. WBZ Boston will feature a woman who launched the Little Free Diverse Library Project and how the idea is spreading across the country.

WCCO Minneapolis reports on teacher, author and designer Keiona Cook helping people find commonalities. WFOR Miami looks at a woman who hosts a weekly class to empower and inspire girls ages 9 to 15.