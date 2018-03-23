CBS Leads Daytime Emmy Noms With 66

ABC’s General Hospital was the most-nominated series for the 2018 Daytime Emmys with 26, followed closely by NBC’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’ The Young and the Restless with 25 each. CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful followed with 18.

All four, which are the only four daytime dramas left on network television, are nominated for outstanding series. Last year, General Hospital took home the prize.



CBS led all networks with 66 total nominations, followed by Netflix with 51 and Amazon with 49. NBC came in fourth with 35, followed by ABC with 33 and PBS with 29. HBO, Disney Channel and Nickelodeon all tied with 12.



The winners of the Daytime Emmys will be announced over two nights, with the Daytime Creative Arts Awards handed out on Friday, April 27, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., and the main ceremony held Sunday, April 29, at the same venue. Extra’s Mario Lopez and The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood will host.



Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show was the most-nominated syndicated show with 11, although DeGeneres herself no longer enters the competition after being named outstanding talk show host, entertainment, five times between 2004-08. The second most-nominated syndicated series with six was NBCUniversal’s Harry, starring Harry Connick, Jr., which will end its run after this season, its second.



Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan grabbed four nominations. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, distributed by Disney-ABC; NBCU’s Steve and Warner Bros.’ The Real landed three each. CTD’s rookie news strip DailyMailTV, renewed for season two, pulled down two, tying CTD’s Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz.



CBS’ The Talk won the most nods among the network daytime talkers with six, while ABC’s The View snagged four.



Nominations for outstanding entertainment talk show are Ellen, Live, The Real, The Talk and The View, while the nominees for informational talk show are ABC’s The Chew, Dr. Oz, NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today, Ora TV’s Larry King Now and Steve.



All Big Three network morning shows were nominated for outstanding morning program — NBC’s Today, ABC’s Good Morning America and CBS This Morning — along with CBS’ weekend show, CBS Sunday Morning.



Syndicated games Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud and CBS Television Distribution’s Jeopardy! scored four noms each, while Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire landed two. All three of those plus CBS’ Let’s Make a Deal and The Price Is Right are nominated for outstanding game show.



The nominees for best legal or court show are MGM/Orion Television’s Couples Court With the Cutlers, Twentieth’s Divorce Court, CTD’s Judge Judy, Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and People’s Court and Entertainment Studios’ Justice With Judge Mablean.



Nominated entertainment magazines are NBCU’s Access, CTD’s DailyMailTV and Entertainment Tonight, E!’s E! Entertainment and Warner Bros.’ Extra.



Outside of the daytime scripted series categories, Amazon’s The Bay The Series was the most-nominated program with 15 and also is nominated for outstanding digital daytime drama. The Bay has won this category for the past two years.

Other series nominated in this category are Netflix’s Eastsiders, Amazon’s Ladies of the Lake andTainted Dreams, Venice the Series and Verizon go90’s Zac & Mia.



HBO’s Sesame Street was the most-nominated kids’ program with 13, and also is nominated for outstanding preschool children’s series. Other series nominated in this category are Amazon’s Dino Dana, Netflix’s Julie’s Greenroom and Universal Kids’ Sprout House.



PBS’ Odd Squad leads all series targeted at older kids with eight and is nominated for outstanding children’s or family viewing series. Also nominated in that category are Amazon’s Annedroids, Netflix’s Free Rein, Nat Geo Kids Block and Universal Kids’ Top Chef Junior.



Days of Our Lives’ Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes and Sid and Marty Krofft will be given Lifetime Achievement Awards during the Sunday and Friday night ceremonies, respectively.



Go here to see all of the 2018 Daytime Emmy nominations.