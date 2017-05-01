CBS Tops Daytime Emmys

CBS came out on top Sunday night at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards with seven statues.



The Eye was followed by ABC and syndicated series with five honors apiece.



ABC’s General Hospital nabbed four wins on the night, one less than 2016 but still good enough to make it the most awarded program. General Hospital scored as Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for Lexi Ainsworth’s portrayal of Kristina Corinthos Davis, Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for Bryan Craig’s portrayal of Morgan Corinthos and Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team.



CBS’ The Young and the Restless and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful rounded out the most decorated programs with three and two awards, respectively. Young and the Restless won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Gina Tognoni’s portrayal of Phyllis Summers, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Steve Burton’s portrayal of Dylan McAvoy and Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team. The Bold and the Beautiful took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Scott Clifton’s portrayal of Liam Spencer and Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for Jim O’Heir’s portrayal of Matt Cannistra.



Steve Harvey also took home multiple awards, scoring hosting honors for Family Feud and his talker Steve Harvey, which will relocate to Los Angeles for next season.



Hosted by Extra’s Mario Lopez and The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood, the Daytime Emmy Awards took place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.



For a full list of winners, click HERE.