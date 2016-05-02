ABC, CBS Top Daytime Emmy Winners

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday, with ABC and CBS each pulling in six wins.

Syndicated series and NBC followed their lead with four and two winners, respectively.

ABC’s General Hospital scored five winners, including for Outstanding Drama Series, the most of any program.

CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, NBC’s Days of Our Lives and SuperLatina With Gaby Natale followed with two each.

Other big winners on the night were CBS’ The Price Is Right for Outstanding Game Show, CBS Sunday Morning for Outstanding Morning Program, ABC’s The Chew for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative, CBS’ The Talk for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment, and Extra for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

Live With Kelly and Michael cohosts Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, who will exit the show on May 13, won for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

There was no telecast of this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, which aired on Pop last year and streamed online the year before that.

