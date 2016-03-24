No Televised Awards Ceremony for Daytime Emmys

There will be no telecast of this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, said the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) on Thursday.

“After last year’s critically successful Daytime telecast, it is with great disappointment that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announces that there will not be a broadcast of the 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Bob Mauro, president, in a statement.

“After months of negotiations to find show sponsorship, the NATAS Executive Board has decided that the current climate for awards shows prohibits the possibility of a telecast this year. With that said, we will be putting on a world-class awards celebration honoring the best and brightest of Daytime television and look forward to an exciting show. All efforts regarding returning the annual gala to television in 2017 are underway.”

Last year, the show aired on CBS-owned Pop, which received strong reviews from viewers after a debacle in 2014 when the show was streamed online only and hosted by Kathy Griffin.

A ceremony will still be held on Sunday, May 1, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites in downtown Los Angeles, and the Daytime Creative Arts Awards will be handed out on Friday, April 29, also at the Bonaventure.

Michael Levitt will executive produce the awards show, along with Mike Rothman.

Daytime Emmy nominations were announced Thursday morning on CBS’ The Talk. CBS led the field with 77 nominations, and a nomination for The Young and the Restless as outstanding drama series, along with CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, which had an overall 23 nominations. ABC’s General Hospital was nominated 24 times while NBC’s Days of Our Lives scored 16 mentions.

Syndication followed with 59 total nominations, including 10 for Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was again nominated for outstanding entertainment talk show after winning for the last three years. DeGeneres herself has stopped entering the competition as host after winning five times. Other nominees in that category include Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, Warner Bros.’ The Real, CBS’ The Talk and ABC’s The View.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz had six nominations, includes nods for outstanding talk show, informative. Other nominations in that category included ABC’s TheChew, Ora TV’s LarryKingNow, CBS Television Distribution’s TheDoctors and Food Network’s TheKitchen.

PBS had 56 nominations, including 10 for Sesame Street, which moved to HBO in first-run in January; nine for Odd Squad and five for Peg+Cat. ABC had 37, including four for Good Morning America. Netflix had 33, including seven for kids’ show All Hail King Julien, six for Dragons: Race to the Edge and three for Dinotrux. Nickelodeon had 24, including five for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. NBC had 23 and Amazon Instant Video had 14, including 10 for Annedroids.

Litton Entertainment also scored 22 nominations for its kids’ programs, which air on broadcast networks on Saturday mornings. In particular, The Inspectors, which airs on CBS, grabbed 6 mentions, while ABC’s Ocean Mysteries With Jeff Corwin garnered 4 noms.