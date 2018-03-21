Primetime Ratings: NBC Takes Title Despite Dips

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race, The Voice helping the network to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat the 0.9/4 put up by runner-up ABC.

The Voice did a 2.1, down a tenth of a point from last week, and drama Rise fell 15% to 1.1; that had a This Is Us lead-in when it premiered. Chicago Med was off 14% to 1.2.

On ABC, The Middle grew 18% to 1.3 and Fresh Off the Boat went up 11% to 1.0. Black-ish did a 1.1 (it rated a 0.9 and 0.8 with a double run last week) and Modern Family was a repeat. Drama For the People lost 25% from its premiere for a 0.6.

CBS did a 0.7/3 with repeats.

Fox was at 0.6/2, with a Lethal Weapon repeat, then LA to Vegas at 0.6 and The Mick at 0.7, both comedies flat.

Univision and Telemundo both scored a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.4/1. A repeat of The Flash aired, then Black Lightning tallied a level 0.5.