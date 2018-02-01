Hayes, Kroffts to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at Daytime Emmys

Days of Our Lives’ stars Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes and Sid and Marty Krofft will be honored with lifetime achievement awards at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, said the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) on Thursday.

The Kroffts will be celebrated at the Creative Arts Awards on Friday, April 27, while the Hayes will receive their awards during the main ceremony on Sunday, April 29. Both presentations will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.



“I’ve been star-struck by the dynamic duo of Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes for decades,” said David Michaels, SVP, Daytime Emmy Awards, NATAS, in a statement. “The scope of their work across the television, film and stage landscape is amazing. Their continuing roles of almost 50 years on Days of Our Lives, where they also met and married, is a Daytime story like no other!



“Sid and Marty Krofft, our Daytime Creative Arts honorees, are masters of children’s television programming and have been part of my family viewing since the creation of H.R. Pufnstuf, Sigmund & the Sea Monsters and Land Of The Lost. Their terrific variety programs such as The Donny and Marie Series on ABC and Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters have only solidified the breadth of their talent across the television spectrum.”

