CBS Considering Launching 'ET' 24-Hour Streaming News Channel

CBS is considering launching a 24-hour streaming news service out of syndicated entertainment magazineEntertainment Tonight, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves said at Variety’s Innovate Summit on Wednesday.



“We’ve talked about next year launching a 24-hour entertainment news service based on our show ET,” Moonves said.



Should CBS launch the service, it would join other CBS digital services such as CBS All Access, Showtime Now, CBSN and an upcoming streaming service from CBS Sports planned to launch next year. The new sports streaming service would not air games, Moonves said at the summit, although NFL games cleared by CBS also air on CBS All Access.



Also: Syndication Ratings: 'Feud,' 'Jeopardy!' Fight for Game Honors



Both CBS All Access and Showtime Now exceed two million subscribers, Moonves said.



On Thursday, CBS All Access said it was picking up Tell Me a Story, a fairytale horror series from Kevin Williamson, creator of shows such as The WB’s Dawson’s Creek, The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, Fox’s The Following and NBC’s Time After Time. CBS All Access airs other originals such as Star Trek: Discovery, and The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight.