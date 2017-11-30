CBS All Access Orders Twisted Fairy Tale Series ‘Tell Me a Story’

CBS All Access has ordered the twisted fairy tale psychological thriller Tell Me a Story, which will be produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Kevin Williamson will be executive producer and writer, and Kaplan and Dana Honor will be executive producers, too.

Tell Me a Story takes the most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a “twisted psychological thriller,” according to CBS All Access. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season weaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Jack and the Beanstalk” into “an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder,” said CBS All Access.

Tell Me a Story is based on a format created by Marcos Osorio Vidal in collaboration with Gustavo Malajovich and Hernan Goldfrid. The series was produced by Gonzalo Cilley and Andres Tovar of Resonant and originally aired on Spanish television network Antena tres.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month, and $9.99 for the commercial-free streams. Its other originals include dramas The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery and comedy No Activity.