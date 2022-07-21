CBS Comedy ‘Ghosts’ To Haunt Metaverse With Web3 Game

CBS said it is jumping into the metaverse by letting fans of the comedy Ghost explore the haunted Woodstone Mansion in the Web3 game Decentraland.

Players will be able to solve puzzles, undertake quests and win limited-edition collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs). They will also be able to interact with the series’ characters via avatars voiced by the show’s cast.

We are continually looking for innovative ways to further develop new audiences for CBS programming, and our hit series Ghosts, with its significant following, wide-ranging otherworldly characters and expansive setting, seemed like a natural fit for the metaverse,” CBS president and chief marketing officer Mike Benson said. “This super-engaging and elaborate Web3 Ghosts in Decentraland brings the series to life in an exciting way that’s never been done, enabling visitors to each have their own very unique experience while exploring the world of the show.”

The Ghosts game was developed in collaboration with marketing agency CreativeDepartmint and NFTs are deployed on the carbon-neutral Polygon network, the leading decentralized Ethereum scaling platform. 1,100 tokens are available for each character with varying degrees of rarity.

“Since we opened our doors, CreativeDepartmint has been bringing major media brands into innovative spaces like Web3 to surprise and delight existing fans and attract new audiences to their IP with authenticity and style,” said Jonathan Block-Verk, founder of CreativeDepartmint. “We’re thrilled to help CBS enter the metaverse with the first-ever Decentraland game built by a U.S. network.”

Ghosts will return to CBS and Paramount Plus for its second season on Sept. 29 in its new time slot on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. The network has been boosting the series over the summer with in-person events and social media. ■