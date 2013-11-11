Jonathan Block-Verk Stepping Down as PromaxBDA President

Jonathan Block-Verk is stepping down as president and CEO of PromaxBDA.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon in an internal memo by Warner Bros. TV Group executive VP & CMO Lisa Gregorian and Fox Broadcasting COO Joe Earley, both of whom are co-chairs of PromaxBDA's board of directors.

Block-Verk is leaving to pursue an opportunity that will be announced later.

"PromaxBDA is in a better, more secure place because of Jonathan's leadership and we are appreciative of his passion, commitment, dedication and development of a terrific team," said Gregorian and Earley in the memo. "The association has flourished, launching new, transformative initiatives."

Among those initiatives, Gregorian and Earley noted, are: Station Summit, Sports Media Marketing Summit & Awards, various programs under Industry Development, Education and Diversity, including the Promo Pathway Program; Brief and Daily Brief; and the international conferences such as those in Europe and Latin America.

Gregorian and Earley said that a search for Block-Verk's successor is already underway. The organization has an upcoming board meeting scheduled for Nov. 21.

"I have absolutely loved being a part of the PromaxBDA team and cherish the memories we have shared over the past six years," Block-Verk said in a statement provided to B&C. "I have worked with an incredible staff and amazing boards of directors who have provided invaluable mentorship, leadership and friendship as we resurrected the association, pumping energy, excitement and relevance into the global organization."