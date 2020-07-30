CBS All Access Adds Titles, Pricing Unchanged

ViacomCBS said it expanded the programming on its CBS All Access streaming service and upgraded its user interface.

The company has announced that it plans to rebrand CBS All Access next year and turn it into a “super service” better positioned to compete with Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney’s combo of Disney Plus and Hulu.

For now, the prices for CBS All Access won’t change.

The services is adding original series including Kamp Koral, a new SpongeBob SquarePants children’s series set to debut in 2021.

Programming from other ViacomCBS brands is also being added to CBS All Access.

A new user interface add more personalization and recommendations and has central hubs for ViacomCBS brands.