Catchy Comedy Celebrates Turkey Day With ‘Dean Martin Celebrity Roast’ Marathon

Catchy Comedy offers a Thanksgiving Day marathon of The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast. The fun starts Thursday, November 23, at 6 a.m. ET, and goes for 24 hours, with 21 episodes of Celebrity Roast airing.

Filmed in the former MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Martin and his celeb friends roast iconic figures of the 1970s and 1980s.

Celebrity roasts originated as a segment in The Dean Martin Show that aired on NBC from 1965 to 1974. Martin and friends’ roast specials ran from 1974-1984, and those who got roasted include Suzanne Somers, Sammy Davis Jr., Betty White and Bob Hope.

Martin died in 1995.

The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast used to air on Thanksgiving on Decades. Earlier this year, Weigel Broadcasting rebranded Decades as Catchy Comedy. With a tagline of “Catch All the Laughs,” the network features classic sitcoms such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, I Love Lucy, Taxi and Cheers.