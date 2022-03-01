Cartoon Network Anti-Bullying Campaign Spreads To TikTok

Cartoon Network is adding to its anti-bullying campaign with a series of videos created by TikTok influencers who share their own experiences and provide advice for young viewers.

The new “We Speak Up” initiative, starting Tuesday, is part of Cartoon’s "Stop Bullying: Speak Up" effort. It is also aligned with the channel’s “Redraw Your World” slogan.

The TikTok creators involved in the campaign include Charlie Curtis Beard, Nick Cho (known as “Your Korean Dad”), Justyn Gee, Johnny Ringer and Davante Wilson.

The videos appear on the creators’ TikTok pages.

“‘Stop Bullying: Speak Up’ and ‘Redraw Your World’ are rooted in the foundation that all kids should embrace their unique selves, feel empowered to make impactful change, and speak up without fear,” said Jill King, Senior VP, marketing and partnerships at, WarnerMedia Kids & Family. “This amazing group of TikTok creators was selected for their shared commitment to inclusion and acceptance and we’re inspired by their authentic voices that encourage and entertain millions of followers.”

The creators worked with the Anti-Defamation League, which provides expert resources to persuade viewers consider being more inclusive, accepting and to stop bullying before it starts.

"It is so important to help young people learn how to be an ally when others are targeted by bias or bullying. Speaking up like these TikTokers have done makes a huge difference in reducing bias and creating a better and more inclusive world,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “We commend Cartoon Network for its longstanding commitment to address bullying and hate and foster inclusion and equality.”

Launched in 2010, Stop Bullying: Speak Up empowers kids to speak up safely and effectively in the face of bullying, while helping them develop greater kindness, caring, and empathy. Recent partners include: Raising Good Gamers and The Cyberbullying Research Center, as well as PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. ■