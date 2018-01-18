Cartoon Net Turns Shows Into Digital Jigsaw Puzzles

Cartoon Network has made a deal with developer ZiMad to turn some of its most popular series into puzzles for Magic Jigsaw Puzzles, a popular mobile game.

The first batch of shows to be added to the game are Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, Steven Universe, Ben 10 and The Powerpuff Girls.

“Great imagery is what keeps our players engaged and by partnering with top media companies like Cartoon Network, we will continue to be the leading mobile jigsaw game by providing the largest and highest quality content library,” said ZiMad CEO Dmitry Bobrov. “Beyond giving our current players great new content, we are excited to give Cartoon Network fans a new, unique way to enjoy their favorite shows.”

Puzzles will range in size from 12 to 630 pieces, providing different levels of difficulty and enable parents familiar with the game to share it with their Cartoon Network watching kids.



ZiMad has already signed deals with major media enterprises National Geographic and Sony Pictures in the last two years. The addition of Cartoon Network will help bring a younger audience to the game by using some of its recognizable cartoon characters.

More Cartoon Network content is expected to be added to the game in the coming months.