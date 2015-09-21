Cartoon Network Launches ‘Adventure’ Game Using Virtual Reality

Cartoon Network is launching a virtual reality adventure.

Adventure Time: Magic Man’s Head Games is a new virtual reality game based on the animated series designed for the mobile game platform.

Virtual reality allows fans to experience Adventure Time in a new way and become part of the narrative, the network says. The game features voices from the show’s cast.

“Core to Cartoon Network’s strategy is our commitment to innovate and expand our content offerings and distribution platforms so that fans can immerse themselves in our brands and characters however and whenever they choose," said Christina Miller, president and GM, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang. "This first-to-market virtual reality game joins a roster of other industry-leading apps and digital experiences that have made Cartoon Network the first-choice for plurals looking for highly-engaging games and new content experiences."