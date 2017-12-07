Cartoon Network Works With 826 National On Anti-Bullying

Expanding its anti-bullying campaign, Cartoon Network is teaming up with 826 National to launch the Inclusion Storytelling Project.

The Project encourages youth to share individual stories about kindness and empathy in an effort to stop bullying before it starts.

As part of the collaboration stories from elementary and high-school students will be compiled into eight illustrated publications. A book release event will be held by each of the 826 National chapters.

“Elevating kids’ voices is central to everything we do at Cartoon Network. Equipping each kid with tools and resources to use their individual voice to speak up is a key goal of Stop Bullying: Speak Up,” said Jill King, senior VP, marketing and partnerships, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang.

“826 National is an organization that values children as a creative force as much as we do, and by developing the Inclusion Storytelling Project together, we are encouraging kids to use creativity to understand and spread kindness, compassion, and empathy,” King said.

The first chapter to release work will be in the L.A. Echo Park location on Thursday. The releases by other chapters will go into next year.

“Many of the students we serve at 826 come from traditionally under-resourced communities that are most affected by our changing political and cultural landscape,” said Laura Brief, CEO of 826 National. “We believe our students have the power and perspective to end a pervasive culture of bullying, and we are so excited to partner with Cartoon Network in sharing their stories and voices on a national scale.”