Upfronts 2017: Cartoon Network to Launch Six New Series

Cartoon Network will look to reach kids on multiple platforms with the addition of six new series and more than 20 original mobile and console games, the network announced Thursday.

The network, which touts airing five of the top 10 animated series for kids and has garnered nearly 150 million worldwide downloads across some 44 digital apps, will launch during the 2017-18 season such shows as OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, which follows the heroic feats of an optimistic boy attempting to excel in a universe of heroes, friends and challenging foes, the network said. Along with the linear show, the series will be supported by a console and PC game jointly developed with indie video game studio Capybara Games.

Other new shows include spinoffs of its popular series Ben 10 and the 2009 hit movie Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, as well as friendship comedy Apple & Onion; adventure series Craig Of The Creek, and animated series Summer Camp Island, said the network.

Cartoon Network will also launch mobile apps and console games based on such franchises as ThePowerpuff Girls, Ben 10 and Mighty Magiswords.



