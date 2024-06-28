Carrie Underwood, Green Day Among Those Playing in ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series

The Good Morning America Summer Concert Series has been announced, with performances in Central Park or the GMA studio in Times Square, and airing live on the ABC morning show on Fridays. Carrie Underwood, Green Day and Kane Brown are among those on the summer schedule.

Tickets for the Central Park performances, at Rumsey Playfield, are free. The Times Square Studio shows do not have live audiences.

Kane Brown starts things off July 19. Green Day is on July 26 and Carrie Underwood August 2. Nicky Jam performs August 9. Those four performances are in Central Park.

G-Eazy is set for August 16 and Sofi Tukker August 23, then Megan Moroney August 30 and Old Dominion lined up for September 6. Those four are in Times Square Studio.

Last summer, GMA’s concert series featured Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier and Tim McGraw, among others.

NBC’s Today and Fox News’s Fox & Friends also offer summer concert series in New York.