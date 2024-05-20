Flo Rida, Donny Osmond Set For ‘Fox & Friends’ Summer Concert Series

Fox & Friends has announced its All-American Summer Concert Series, which begins Friday, May 24 with Flo Rida. The concerts happen Fridays through August.

Fox & Friends is on Fox News weekdays 6-9 a.m. Co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones host the performances on Fox Square, outside Fox headquarters in New York.

The Beach Boys with John Stamos are on for May 31, Brandon Lake performs June 7, Riley Green is set for June 14, June 21’s performer has not been announced, and Tyler Hubbard plays June 28.

On July 5, it’s Chris Jenson, then Donny Osmond July 12, an act to be named for July 26, Maverick City Music August 2, August 9 TBA, Warren Zeiders on for August 16, The War and Treaty playing August 23 and Justin Moore & Randy Houser lined up for August 30.

The concerts stream live on Fox Nation.

Last summer’s lineup featured Flo Rida and Donny Osmond as well, along with 3 Doors Down, Colbie Caillat, Parmalee and others.