Meghan Trainor, Bleachers, Chance the Rapper Lined Up for ‘Today’ Summer Concert Series

The Today show shared the performers on its summer concert series, which features Meghan Trainor, Bleachers, Chance the Rapper and Maggie Rogers. The Citi Concert Series on Today starts Friday, May 24.

The lineup was revealed on Today May 7. Viewers can register for passes starting May 7 at Today.com/concerts . Passes allow priority access ahead of general admission. Those who do not get passes can wait in the general admission line. Admission is free.

The morning performances take place at the Today Plaza in Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.

Wallows starts things off May 24. Anitta plays May 31. Meghan Trainor is on for June 10 and Kehlani performs June 21.

Lainey Wilson is scheduled for June 25 and Gracie Abrams for June 28. Bleachers plays July 4 and Rauw Alejandro July 12.

Maggie Rogers is lined up for August 9 and Little Big Town & Sugarland August 12.

Chance the Rapper plays August 16 and Thomas Rhett August 23. Chris Stapleton plays September 27.

LL Cool J will play the Citi Concert Series too, but has not yet set a date.

Today airs on NBC.

Last year’s lineup featured the Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson, among others.