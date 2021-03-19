NBC, Meghan Trainor Ink Development Deal

NBC announced a comedy series in development with pop star Meghan Trainor. NBCUniversal Television called the cross-platform deal “a first-of-its-kind for the company, encompassing potential projects across scripted and unscripted content throughout NBCU’s larger Television and Streaming Entertainment portfolio.” Trainor will have the opportunity to work on programming across broadcasting, cable, streaming and syndication.

“In addition to being a phenomenally talented performer, Meghan is a vibrant and hilarious ray of light who is the perfect fit for NBC’s brand," said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We love the idea of introducing Meghan into the world of scripted comedy as well as working with her to find all the creative and crazy ways she can engage with fans across our brands. With eight distinct platforms, we’re able to provide the ultimate playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is just one of the ways we’re leveraging our new structure to benefit both talent and audiences.”

Trainor broke out in 2014 with the song “All About That Bass.”

“This collaboration with NBCUniversal is so beyond a dream come true," Trainor said. "I’m obsessed with and inspired by Susan and can’t wait to work with her and her incredibly talented team to bring our ideas to life."