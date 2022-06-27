Carol Burnett Lined Up For ‘Better Call Saul’
By Michael Malone published
Will be a guest star on her favorite show in final season
Carol Burnett will guest star on Better Call Saul this season, playing a character named Marion. The sixth and final season of the AMC drama began April 18.
Burnett said Better Call Saul is her favorite show.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, stars of Breaking Bad, will play their Walter White and Jesse Pinkman characters on Saul this season.
The show returns for its final six episodes starting July 11, concluding August 15.
Bob Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman.
The Carol Burnett Show ran 1967 to 1978.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” said Burnett.
Also in the Saul cast are Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito and Patrick Fabian.
The executive producers are Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer and Michael Morris. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
