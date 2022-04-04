‘Better Call Saul’ Season Five on Netflix

Season five of Better Call Saul arrived on Netflix April 4, two weeks before season six premieres on AMC. Five seasons of the Bob Odenkirk drama are on Netflix, each featuring ten episodes.

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created Better Call Saul, a spinoff of Breaking Bad. The sixth and final season begins April 18. It concludes the complicated transformation of Jimmy McGill (played by Odenkirk), into dodgy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul also stars Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton.

Better Call Saul is executive produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer and Michael Morris.

Odenkirk authored the memoir Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, about his shift from sketch comedy to the dark drama of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. ■