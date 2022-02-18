Busted Pilot: AMC's 'Better Call Saul', NBC's 'The Thing About Pam', More 'Fargo' on FX

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in AMC's 'Better Call Saul'
(Image credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about the sixth and final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, NBC's premiere of The Thing About Pam, and more Fargo on FX.

