Busted Pilot: AMC's 'Better Call Saul', NBC's 'The Thing About Pam', More 'Fargo' on FX
By B+C Staff published
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about the sixth and final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, NBC's premiere of The Thing About Pam, and more Fargo on FX.
